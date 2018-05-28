What you need to know about the Wide Bay Motor Complex

DETAILED DESIGNS: A concept plan of Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex, approved by the council last year.

FOR the Wide Bay Motor Complex committee, it's been a decade-long struggle just to get the first leg of their project approved.

But once constructed, they're confident the Wide Bay Motor Complex will be a catalyst for jobs in the region and help bring an entirely new industry to Maryborough.

Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood said part of the vision was to have a race circuit that would be "on par" with popular circuits in places like Winton.

The committee has detailed plans to include a drag strip, speedway track, mower racing circuit and a jet sprint boat course in the future.

Stage One of the project, which involves the construction of an 8m wide khanacross track, was approved at a council meeting in October last year.

Work on a new amenities block at the site started in February.

Mr Collingwood said the biggest benefit would be to Maryborough itself, which would enjoy more visitors.

"Mechanical businesses would do better and more motorsport visitors would come to town," he said.

"So a lot more money would be injected into the local economy from those visitors.

"But the biggest thing is if we can get the drag strip off the ground, the community would have a place to actually enjoy racing around in their cars without doing it on the street."