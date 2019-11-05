How this armed man robbed a Gympie servo on Sunday

"THE hole is only going to get deeper for this person."

That is the warning from Gympie police who are on the hunt for an armed robber after two Gympie service stations were held up at knife-point a month apart.

The police are appealing for information in the two River Rd robberies, which share similarities but may not be related, Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry said.

Police are asking the public for help to identify an armed robber who struck the Coles Express Service Station on Sunday night.

In the latest hold-up on Sunday night, a man wearing a dark brand-named hoodie and dark pants pulled a bright blue cloth over his face before walking into the Coles Express Service Station.

He calmly put a knife on the counter and demanded cash from an attendant, Sgt Lowry said.

He fled the store with less than $100 in cash and was last seen heading towards businesses behind the store.

Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry addresses media on Tuesday about a second armed robbery in Gympie in a month.

A month earlier, a person dressed in dark clothing held-up the Woolworths Caltex Service Station with a knife and fled on foot with hundreds of dollars.

"On face value there appears to be some very similar trademarks to the two offences," Sgt Lowry said.

"If anyone out there does recognise any of the clothing worn by the person who entered the store, it's very important to (contact) us. They don't have to be 100% certain.

"Any information that we receive is beneficial."

"If there are family members out there who have suspicions - come forward.

He said even though there had been no force used in the robbery, police were treating it seriously.

"Armed robbery offences - the punishment is life imprisonment," he said.

"Victims are traumatised as is the community - we don't need this kind of thing going on."