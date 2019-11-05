Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Armed robbery in Gympie
News

How this armed man robbed a Gympie servo on Sunday

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
3rd Dec 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"THE hole is only going to get deeper for this person."

That is the warning from Gympie police who are on the hunt for an armed robber after two Gympie service stations were held up at knife-point a month apart.

The police are appealing for information in the two River Rd robberies, which share similarities but may not be related, Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry said.

Police are asking the public for help to identify an armed robber who struck the Coles Express Service Station on Sunday night.
Police are asking the public for help to identify an armed robber who struck the Coles Express Service Station on Sunday night.

In the latest hold-up on Sunday night, a man wearing a dark brand-named hoodie and dark pants pulled a bright blue cloth over his face before walking into the Coles Express Service Station.

He calmly put a knife on the counter and demanded cash from an attendant, Sgt Lowry said.

He fled the store with less than $100 in cash and was last seen heading towards businesses behind the store.

 

Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry addresses media on Tuesday about a second armed robbery in Gympie in a month.
Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry addresses media on Tuesday about a second armed robbery in Gympie in a month.

A month earlier, a person dressed in dark clothing held-up the Woolworths Caltex Service Station with a knife and fled on foot with hundreds of dollars.

"On face value there appears to be some very similar trademarks to the two offences," Sgt Lowry said.

"If anyone out there does recognise any of the clothing worn by the person who entered the store, it's very important to (contact) us. They don't have to be 100% certain.

"Any information that we receive is beneficial."

 

 

"If there are family members out there who have suspicions - come forward.

He said even though there had been no force used in the robbery, police were treating it seriously.

"Armed robbery offences - the punishment is life imprisonment," he said.

"Victims are traumatised as is the community - we don't need this kind of thing going on."

 

ARMED ROBBERY: Gympie CIB are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Coles Express on 102 River Road Gympie just after 6.30pm tonight. A man is believed to still be on the run. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
ARMED ROBBERY: Gympie CIB are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Coles Express on 102 River Road Gympie just after 6.30pm tonight. A man is believed to still be on the run. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
gympie crime
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        premium_icon Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        News Chance to balance science with skills leads to big win for dentist and community.

        LIVESTREAM: Don’t miss Gympie regions swim stars in action

        LIVESTREAM: Don’t miss Gympie regions swim stars in action

        News The regions talented swimmers will be on display as Gold Fins swim meet is...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 3:14 PM
        The moment a lucky farmer checked his Gold Lotto ticket

        premium_icon The moment a lucky farmer checked his Gold Lotto ticket

        News It was three three days after the draw but what happened to this Gympie farmer was...

        School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        premium_icon School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        Crime School worker jailed with immediate parole, $1000 bond and probation