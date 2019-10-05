What you need to know about Gympie's water supply

PLENTIFUL: Borumba Dam is currently sitting safely at 89.3 per cent capacity.

PLENTIFUL: Borumba Dam is currently sitting safely at 89.3 per cent capacity. Seqwater

DESPITE an increase in water restrictions to parts of the region, Gympie's water supply is as safe as any can be in the current drought conditions, Gympie Regional Council says.

Reviewed monthly, Gympie, Imbil, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach are currently on Level 1 water restrictions, while higher Level 3 water restrictions apply to Amamoor, Kandanga, Kilkivan and Goomeri.

The high capacity of the Borumba Dam, which is currently sitting safely at 89.3 per cent capacity out of a full supply capacity of 46,000 megalitres, determines Gympie and Imbil's supply.

Raw source water released into the Mary River from the dam is treated for drinking purposes.

Amamoor, Kandanga, Kilkivan, Goomeri , Cooloola Cove, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach have their own local water sources.

"All of the local water supplies in the Gympie region are presently safe and are considered to remain safe in the foreseeable future,” a council spokesman said.

"We are better placed this year in terms of the storage level of Borumba and the Kinbombi Weir at Goomeri is also higher than last year, placing us in a better position from a water supply perspective.

"Gympie will move to Level 2 restrictions if the Borumba Dam levels drop below 50 per cent.”

The dam's water supply levels generally rise and draw down at a faster rate than other larger dams, such as Somerset and Wivenhoe, a SEQwater spokesman said.

The council would implement higher water restrictions as water availability decreased, he said.

"The council tracks the actual consumption at the scheme level by monitoring treated water flows from each water treatment plant and calculating per capita usage based on the supplied population.”

Gympie Region Water Restrictions

Amamoor, Kandanga, Kilkivan and Goomeri

Level 3

Target daily usage - 180L/person/day

Residential and commercial lawns and gardens:

. Garden watering with hand-held hose and buckets, odd-numbered houses on odd days and even-numbered houses on even days of the week, 4-5pm

. Lawn and grass watering not permitted

Sports fields:

. Total ban

Washing vehicles, houses and boats:

. With hand-held hose or pressure cleaner, 4-5pm

Washing hard surfaces:

. Cleaning paving and driveways pressure cleaner only, 4-5pm

Pools:

. Topping up pools using hand-held hose permitted, 4-5pm, no filling pools

Commercial water carriers:

. Total ban on commercial water carriers sourcing water from local reticulated network

Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach, Gympie and Imbil

Level 1

Target daily usage - 230L/person/day

Residential and commercial lawns and gardens:

. Garden/lawn watering with hand-held hose, efficient irrigation and buckets, odd-numbered houses on odd days and even-numbered houses on even days of the week, 4pm-8am

Sports fields:

. Garden/lawn watering with hand-held hose, efficient irrigation and buckets, 4pm-8am

Washing hard surfaces:

. Cleaning paving and driveways using pressure cleaner only

Pools:

. Filling pools from council standpipe permitted, topping up pools using hand-held hose permitted

Commercial water carriers

. No restrictions