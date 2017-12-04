What would you do if you won $2500?

Menu
SPREAD IT ROUND: Bree Wohlsen from Raine & Horne Tin Can Bay and Joyce Parkyn presenting the cheque to Sue Manton of Little Haven Palliative Care Inc.
LITTLE Haven Palliative Care was a big winner thanks to a lucky patron recently.

"A big thank-you to Joyce Parkyn who was one of 16 local hero winners as part of the Raine Horne Pty Ltd Local Hero Campaign, winning a donation of $2500,” Little Haven business manager Sue Manton said.

"Joyce won the competition by listing her home exclusively with Raine & Horne Tin Can Bay during the campaign period between July 17 and November 16,” Ms Manton said.

"Joyce was asked to nominate a charity of her choice for the donation to go to and she chose Little Haven Palliative Care Inc. in Gympie.

"Little Haven has a strong history in this community, carrying on the work began over 38 years ago in our region, offering professional nursing care and support to palliative care and bereavement support, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, together with support for carers over a 70km radius in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions.

"All Little Haven's care is provided in the home without fee for service, thanks to the generous support of the local community.

Government funding for palliative care does not sustain the service so donations are vital for the service.

Vvolunteers raise funds to cover the shortfall in government funding.

For information, visit littlehaven.org.au or call 5482 9091.

