What winter? 28C to dry-roast Gympie today

Where is Gympie's winter? Note here today with a top of 28C

Where is Gympie's winter? Note here today with a top of 28C Frances Klein

THE spectacular weekend weather will be taken up another notch today when Gympie is expected to reach 28C early in the day.

The beach, parks and back yard verandas called Gympie residents on the weekend when the temperature climbed to 27.3C on Saturday and 27C yesterday, almost five degrees above the Gympie's August average.

It's going to get hot early in Gympie today, before a cold front moves in. Contibuted

Today's heat is likely to escalate earlier in the day though, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said, before a strong cold front moves in.

"We'll see quite strong and gusty south westerlies behind it - that will gradually turn around to the south west later today,” he said.

AROUND THE STATE: What's the weather for the week ahead?

It will bring the return of cooler mornings that are forecast around 6C for the week, but with a chilling drop to 3C predicted for Wednesday.

But the sunshine will stay, and with it the intense dry.

"It's wall to wall sunshine all week,” the forecaster said.

"It's pretty typical - it's the driest time of the year - stable, sunny weather and dry westerly winds.”