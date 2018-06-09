What will history say of Mayor Mick Curran?

How will history judge Mick Curran, this letter writer wants wonders.

How will history judge Mick Curran, this letter writer wants wonders. Greg Miller

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE ARE told that we need to honour our leaders.

Sir, you are our elected leader.

What will history say of Mayor Curran? Was he a leader who listened to his electorate or was he a leader who got the electorate in so much debt through his own agenda and lack of consultation?

READ MORE: This Valley road is the worst it has been in 66 years

CLICK HERE: Rate rise shows how out of touch the council is

Sir, I have talked with people on the streets, at the markets from house to house, the electorate is not happy with the overspending on projects that are not a priority and the lack of consultation on how much things costs and where their money is being spent.

Tim Jerome with billboard at a recent market in the Gympie region. contributed

People are not happy with how much they have to spend on rates and services.

People are not happy with the fact that you and the CEO are running the council and the other elected councillors are left out of the loop - that is, those who are not part of the inner circle.

Sir, now is your time to shine.

Now is your time to listen.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Sir, now is your time to try and turn things around to change future history.

I give you this invitation - come and join me on the streets, at the markets from house to house. Listen to what your electorate has to say.

TIM JEROME,

TRAVESTON