What will be the fate of Gympie's timber foot bridge?

The historic Railway Bridge at The Mary Valley Heritage Railway has been closed for five years.

WHAT fate awaits the old timber footbridge near the Gympie Railway Station?

Gympie Regional Council, at the behest of Transport and Main Roads, this week demolished a similar footbridge over the railway tracks near Monkland School because it was dangerous.

Demolition work this week at Fairview Rd, where the timber footbridge was torn down for safety reasons.

Almost five years ago when the bridge near the train station was deemed too dangerous to be walked over, the then president of the MVHR (which owned it) said it would stay closed until the money was raised to restore it.

Gympie Railway Bridge. Craig Warhurst

"That bridge is part of the heritage of Gympie," the president said. "We have got a few ideas about its restoration, but it is definitely on the agenda."

A lot has changed since 2012, and whether or not saving that historic bridge is still "on the agenda" remains to be seen.

Gympie Railway Bridge and Terry Dawe.

The DTMR said yesterday it was working with the Rattler Railway Company to assess the safety of the bridge.

But we already know it's not safe. It's been closed for five years because it is unsafe. What we don't know is whether it will be restored or demolished.

In other news, the Gympie Ministers Network power of prayer reached new heights on Tuesday when just the hint of a community prayer event was enough to bring rain. There was a definite spring in everyone's step yesterday because of it too.