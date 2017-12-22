What will $2m funding buy for Bullock Point?

BOATIES will be able to launch in style from Inskip next year thanks to a $2 million upgrade to the Bullock Point boat ramp.

Jointly funded by the State Government ($1.5 million) and Gympie Regional Council ($500,000), the improvements will include a floating walkway, new three-lane ramp and better parking.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the floating walkway would help reduce congestion and assist with boat launches.

"It will also provide better access for pedestrians, particularly children, people with disabilities and the elderly,” Mr Bailey said.

"With an increasing number of boaties accessing our waterways, it's important we continue to upgrade much-needed facilities like this one to meet current and future demand.

"I am thrilled that this $2 million contract has been awarded to Queensland company Pensar Pty Ltd, to deliver important infrastructure for the local boating community,” Mr Bailey said.

Councillor Mark McDonald welcomed news the long-awaited boat ramp project was nearing construction.

"The community can expect to see works starting from early 2018,” Cr McDonald said. "The existing ramp and parking area will need to be temporarily closed to the public to allow the works to occur and the project to be completed as quickly as possible.”

Work on the ramp is expected to be done mostly during the day.

"Tidal times will also influence when in-water activities can occur.”

The State Government contributed $250,000 of council's share of project funding via its Building our Regions program.