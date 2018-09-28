What we're doing, what we get paid: latest statistics tell

MONEY: The emerging industries that keep our world going round.

MONEY: The emerging industries that keep our world going round. Contributed

PAPERWORK uses a lot of our time and creates many of our jobs in Gympie's Wide Bay statistical region, according to newly compiled Australian Bureau of Statistics figures.

But for money in the pocket, nothing beats mining, especially for oil, gas and coal.

Although mostly employed elsewhere, miners who live here have median annual incomes way in excess of workers in any other industry in Wide Bay - $132,065 in oil and gas and $125,840 in coal.

Administration outstrips agriculture, manufacturing and retailing in terms of the number of jobs, full time and part time, that it creates across our region.

So does the personal and health services sector.

ABS figures, newly compiled from 2016 data, show Health Care and Social Assistance is the big employment sector, providing 20,800 jobs in Wide Bay and nearly 1.2 million statewide.

This generates a median (halfway between highest and lowest) annual income of $63,818 in Wide Bay and $66,375 statewide.

Administrative support services for industry and public institutions account for 476,800 jobs in Queensland and 19,300 in Wide Bay.

Administrative services to the building industry contribute a median wage of $14,566, substantially above the statewide figure of $11,875.

Public administration puts more money per head into the economy, with a median wage of $48,008 in Wide Bay for a range of full and part- time jobs.

Helping us spend our money, on retail sales of vehicles, fuel, food and other goods accounts for 16,800 jobs in Wide Bay with median incomes of $36,917 in the vehicle sector, and $14,903 in food.

Agriculture, forestry, logging and fishing provide 15,100 jobs in Wide Bay, with median pay of $13,824.

Beverage workers lead our manufacturing sector with 300 workers earning a median $55,635, compared to $50,178 statewide.