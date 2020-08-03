What we know about woman caught border hopping in Gympie

A 51-year-old woman found in Gympie was one of four people charged with failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Direction after she entered Queensland from Victoria.

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a woman found in Gympie on Saturday who allegedly breached COVID-19 border directions entered Queensland two days prior to be found at a Gympie address.

The 51-year-old woman, who reportedly crossed the border in a truck last Thursday, allegedly falsified her reasons for entering Queensland from Victoria.

She was found at a Gympie home on 11am on Saturday when investigations led police to believe she did not enter Queensland for the work purposes as she had declared.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said this morning she believed the woman had been taken to Gympie Hospital for testing before being taken into hotel quarantine where she remains.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski addresses this morning's press conference.

Deputy police commissioner Stephen Gollschewski said in a press conference earlier today that further aspects of the woman's case were under investigation.

The Gympie Times has sought comment from Queensland Health in relation to the COVID-19 status of the woman and potential places she may have visited in the region.

There are no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning, while Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there had be an increase in test result waiting times from 31 hours to about 38 hours.

This was due to the large number of tests being undertaken in Logan and South Brisbane, she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles will hold a press conference.

The woman is one of four people on the weekend who was issued a notice to appear in Queensland before the courts in relation to either unlawful entry into Queensland or making a false declaration.

Since Friday, 17,710 vehicles had been stopped as they entered Queensland, with 208 people refused entry and 84 people placed in quarantine.

"We are taking a very tough stance on this to ensure these people appear before court," Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

"People will be issued with a notice to appear.

"We will be conducting a further blitz on people in home quarantine."

The woman is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on November 30, on a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Border Direction.

More information as it comes to hand.