What we know about Gympie’s COVID-19 cases

The exact number of coronavirus cases within the Gympie region have not been confirmed.

THE number of coronavirus cases in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions has not gone any higher overnight, remaining at 84, with no new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

It is the third day running no new cases were confirmed in the district, with the number of cases across Queensland rising by 14 in the last day to sit at 924.

The exact number connected to the Gympie region are unknown; the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service covers more than 10,000 sqkm and stretches from Caloundra, north of Gympie and out west to Kilkivan.

The first case linked to Gympie was almost a month ago, on March 8, when a 38-year-old woman tested positive in Gympie after travelling from London through Dubai.

She was originally reported by Queensland Health as being from the Gympie region, but it was soon confirmed she was a Maleny mother, who for one reason or another, had her test in Gympie.

Just under two weeks later, a Tin Can Bay father was confirmed to have the virus, on March 20.

Unfortunately, when news leaked out to the Tin Can Bay community the family became the target of some Facebook abuse and vicious telephone calls.

Members of the community, including incumbent Coloola Coast councillor Mark McDonald, spoke out against the harrasment and criticism.

Claims the family had been breaching self-isolation rules were adamantly rejected by the family and their neighbours.

A third case, a Kandanga man who came in contact with someone who recently returned from overseas, was identified at the end of last month.

Reports have surfaced of a cluster of cases further down the Mary Valley at Kenilworth, but these have remained unconfirmed by Queensland Health.

Members of the public continue to ask Queensland Health and The Gympie Times for more information about where coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

Queensland Health only provides breakdowns by regional health and hospital service districts, unlike New South Wales and Victoria, which detail the cases down to the local government area.