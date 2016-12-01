What was making news 25, 50 and 100 years ago

THURSDAY, MAY 4, 1989: "This is how you signal stop,” says Col Lituri to receptive Gympie West State School student Ryan Bailey at the Gympie Driver Education Centre this week.

25 years ago

THE 80th annual Gympie State High School speech night was held in Hamilton Hall last night. Guest speakers included Gympie Mayor Jean Dodt, Member for Gympie Len Stephan, Widgee Shire Chairman Adrian McClintock and Federal Member for Wide Bay Warren Truss.

Principal John Massingham was assisted in the presentation of the school report by 1991school captains David Adams and Debbie-Sue McKean.

The Principal mentioned in his speech that three school support centres had been established in Wide Bay and Gympie as part of the Wide Bay South School Support Centre and facilities at the school had increased throughout the year with a new graphics block and stage two of the gymnasium being completed. A committee of teachers at the school had started to work on the development of a Human Relations Education Course for implementation in 1993. Paul Rees was awarded the Thomas Hanger memorial Prize for Dux of the School, Karyn Finselback won the Past Students and Staff Prize for Best Girl, Anita Haack was awarded the Thomas Dunstan Memorial Prize for English and Mark Barnaby took out the German Goethe Society award.

50 years ago

ALL Gympie Scout groups will take part in a Jamboree of the Air next weekend. The Queen's Park Scouts' Group will be hosts for the jamboree which will commence at 10am on Saturday and continue until Sunday afternoon. During this period the local Scouts will speak to Scouts in other parts of Australia and overseas. For the Jamboree of the Air, two complete radio sets have been set up by local amateurs, Barry Bestmann (VK4LN) and Eric Chippindall (VK44R) who will be assisted by H. Gwillim (VK4ZHG) and A. Thompson (VK4AT) of Skyring Creek.

WORK has started on the final section of the Bruce Highway by-pass in Gympie. Drainage and earth works are proceeding and later this week City Council and Widgee Shire trucks will start the haulage of 70,000 cubic yards of filling material. The work will extend from Monkland Street to Scrubby Lane, a distance of about one third of a mile. Estimated cost of the roadworks is $132,000. In addition a three-span bridge will be built by separate contract. This will allow traffic to proceed into Gympie or into Albert Park.

100 years ago

THE death occurred in Brisbane in the Mater Misericordiae Hospital on Monday morning of Mrs Ellen Lynch, wife of Mr Cornelius Lynch of Glastonbury. The deceased lady who was 59 years of age was born in County Tipperary, Ireland and came to Australia 38 years ago, practically the whole of the time being spent in the Gympie district.

In the early days she was known for her Gaelic dancing. Mrs Lynch was married on the field 30 years ago and leaves a family of seven boys and seven girls.

MRS Lucy Salmon of Kentucky, Wolvi, has been advised by the Defence Department that her son, Private L. Salmon, 26th Battalion is returning to Australia about the 20th instant.

This lad, with his brothers, Clem and Tom has been away for over twenty months. He saw service first on Gallipoli, and afterwards in France.

A cable received from gunner H.A. Salmon, 34th Battery in August stated that he had met his brothers, and that Clem and Tom Salmon have been in the thick of things, all through the big advance and are still alive and well.