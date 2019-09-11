What was happening in Gympie 25, 50 and 100 years ago

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 1969: Three football trophies were presented to the Christian Brothers' College by the officer-in-charge of Gympie Police, Sen-Sgt E R Jackson, at the conclusion of the Gympie primary schools' sports carnival last Friday. Pictured above is Sen-Sgt Jackson congratulating the captain of one of the winning teams, Michael Lehman, while another College footballer, Gary Birmingham, watches. The trophies were won in the 6 stone, 5 stone and 4 stone divisions, giving the College a clean sweep of this season's football. (Murray Studios photo). Photo: Rowena Robertson

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 1969: Three football trophies were presented to the Christian Brothers' College by the officer-in-charge of Gympie Police, Sen-Sgt E R Jackson, at the conclusion of the Gympie primary schools' sports carnival last Friday. Pictured above is Sen-Sgt Jackson congratulating the captain of one of the winning teams, Michael Lehman, while another College footballer, Gary Birmingham, watches. The trophies were won in the 6 stone, 5 stone and 4 stone divisions, giving the College a clean sweep of this season's football. (Murray Studios photo). Photo: Rowena Robertson The Gympie Times files

25 Years Ago...

EIGHT months of hard work and persistence has paid off for Gympie's Debra Nissen who won the Sunshine Coast/Gympie Rugby League's queen crown on Friday night.

The SCGRL's annual presentation dinner was held on Friday night and Debra, who was Brothers' Club entrant, won the title ahead of 11 other queen hopefuls.

The win was a just reward for the 19 year old footy fan who has had a hectic year of fundraising. A happy Brother's spokesman Peter Tobin was full of praise and proud for Debra.

The club offered their sincerest congratulations and Mr Tobin said that he'd like to be as successful on the football field as our queen entrant had been.

Visitors to the 1994 Chelsea Floral Festival can look forward to two days of sensory delights, featuring floral displays, musical entertainment, fabulous food and a fashion parade.

The Gympie Civic Centre's doors will open from 9am to 9pm today and tomorrow, so there is a convenient time for everyone to attend. Along with the spectacular floral displays and other features, visitors can view working demonstrations of decoupage by Pam Brunjes and paper tole by Betty Collins.

50 Years Ago...

THE Gympie Red Cross Chelsea flower show had been a great success with some 1500 adults and children visiting it during the two days.

The Mayor, Ald. Witham is calling a meeting tomorrow at the Town Hall and inviting all members to attend and also welcoming any new members. It was quite possible that the balance sheet for the show would be presented at this meeting. Ald Witham proposes to thank all their work they have done in connection with the flower show and said that the Brisbane headquarters were delighted with the results of the Gympie Chelsea Show.

THE Harbours and Marine Department's survey ship Trigia will be at Tin Can Bay during the weekend of September 20 to 21st. The purpose of the Trigia's visit is to survey the Wide Bay Bar at Hook Point. The Trigia is a new vessel with the latest survey equipment aboard. She is manned by a master, two engineers, three crew and two surveyors.

Local police are investigating the theft of 960 yards of copper wire from power lines in the Coles Creek area on Tuesday night. Apparently the thieves knew what they were about. It is believed that the lines were cut while alive, and marks found on the power poles lend support to the idea that the thieves were experienced at their work. There have been several cases of copper wire having been stolen from telephone lines in the Gympie district over the past few months.

100 Years Ago...

ONE of Gympie's pioneers passed away on Saturday morning.

Mr John L. Mathews who died in the Hospital at the age of 81 years had occupied most prominent positions in municipal, Friendly Society, and Masonic circles. He was a native of Philadelphia, U.S.A. but came to Australia when he was a young man and took part in many of the early gold rushes in Victoria and N.S.W.

He arrived on Gympie over 50 years ago, engaged in mining, and was one of the first, if not the first, engine-driver on Gympie. He was a heavy speculator, and make several lucky hits, including the Golden Crown and the Great Eastern. For several years he was an Alderman of the City of Gympie and was twice elected Mayor in 1891 and 1893. For over half a century he had been a member of many of the city's lodges.

TO THE Editor: Sir, A 'Conscientious Objector' from Cooroy is shocked at the idea of a football match being played at Pomona yesterday (Sunday) as his letter in your issue of the 9th instant implies.

I am pleased to be able to inform C.O. that the attendance at the match which was representative of Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy, and numbering between 200 and 300 is proof positive that the majority of the public take a much broader view of the matter than he does and are not averse to clean, healthy sport, whether it be on Sunday or any other day.

If not at Church the public could be much worse engaged than watching a football match. No admission was charged to witness the match in question, but a collection resulted in a fine sum being raised. With regard to the Show Society 'Aiding and abetting in the desecration of the Sabbath, by furnishing the grounds,' it may be news to C.O. to know that the Pomona Football Club has paid for the rent for the grounds for the season, and, in consequence, are at liberty to make use of them whenever they wish, - I am, Sir, etc. R.R. Armitage