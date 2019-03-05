Menu
NOT A GAME: Momo is doing the rounds of social media. Be aware of what your children are seeing. Wendy Andrews
News

What to do if your child watches the infamous Momo clip

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
MENTAL health experts are warning parents whose children are subject to a viral video that's said to influence suicide, to not react with anger.

The video - Suicide Challenge with a creature called Momo - is making waves on various online platforms, popping up in unsuspecting videos meant for children.

Sunshine Coast Alliance for Suicide Prevention researcher Dr Amanda Clacy said the whole concept of suicide games was "breathtakingly enraging".

The newly-established centre, based out of USC's Thompson Institute, has advised parents to not react with anger if they find their child has been subject to a suicide challenge.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"It's very easy for parents to get angry and react with a shock response. But they need to approach children with a level head," Dr Clacy said.

"Young people have questions and they need to be answered as non judgementally as possible.

"Let them guide the conversation. Open communication is key and the kids need to know it's absolutely okay to talk to someone.

"If it doesn't it will spiral out of control."

She said there was no excuse for trivialising such an important issue like suicide.

She found Momo's image confronting enough alone.

"It's perplexing and it's not even the first one," she said.

"People who create these are very clever, the internet can be a terrible place."

She encouraged families if in doubt, to call organisations like Kids Helpline or Lifeline.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

