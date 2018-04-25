What the...we thought we'd won?

SUPER CAT: Jack Cross puts his body on the line against the Maroochydore Roos.

SUPER CAT: Jack Cross puts his body on the line against the Maroochydore Roos. Leeroy Todd

Aussie Rules: The Gympie Cats' clash against Bundaberg's Across the Waves last weekend resulted in the Cats disputing the final score.

After singing the club song, thinking they had secured a hard fought victory, the Cats were told they had lost the game by two points.

Cats officials recorded Gympie 12.12 (84) and Across the Waves 12.8 (80).

The goal umpires recorded Across the Waves 12.8 (80) and Cats 11.12 (78).

Cats coach and co-captain Courtney Findlay said the Cats were in the process of disputing the final score.

"We believe we kicked three goals in the final quarter but the goal umpires only recorded two,” he said.

"The papers have been lodged to AFL Queensland with proof backing up our belief. Hopefully we hear back this week.”

Gympie welcomed back Madry Tonkin who was sidelined due to a suspension from last year.

"Despite playing his first game of the season, Tonkin played well,” Findlay said.

"He was rotated through a few different positions and he handled it well.”

Cats' Jack Cross had another stand out performance, backing up from last week's game.

"He played up forward and was quiet creative,” Findlay said. "Jack won contested possessions in the midfield and when the game was to be won, he kicked a crucial goal.” Cross and Tonkin were not the only stand out Cats players; Jesse Lawrence had a great game in the midfield.

Cats head back to Bundaberg this Saturday to play Brothers Bulldogs at 3pm at Brothers AFL complex.