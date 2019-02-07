What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

A LIST of all the planned Gympie Regional Council road maintenance etc published on the council's Facebook page on January 30 prompted plenty of suggestions and requests from local residents of what they thought needed doing in their neighbourhood.

Among the suggestions was some speed control on Groundwater Road where at least two local residents said speeding was a regular issue.

River Road near the Memorial Pool site has a big pothole that's damaging tyres, sections of Fleming Road are getting fixed while other parts need it more, footpaths and streetlights are badly needed in Cooloola Cove and a footpath is needed at Popes Rd/Myall Street, Waldock Rd and along Pine St near Nestle.

The council was asked to seal the dirt section of Brooweena-Woolooga Rd near the Gympie region boundary (though it was pointed out by Cr Hilary Smerdon that Brooweena-Woolooga Rd is a state controlled road, not council).

"That road gets so much traffic and is a mess right now,” said Bambette Kerr.

"It's actually quite dangerous. We see a car in that creek more often than we should. It is only a matter of time until there is tragedy. Why wait til then? Heavy vehicles use that road a whole lot.”

Ms Kerr also suggested more regular mowing and slashing at town entries.

Cr Smerdon said:

"I am fully aware of the state of (Brooweena-Woolooga Rd). This a Main Road and therefore all works are controlled by them. I think the biggest problem with sealing the road is the bridge would need to be replaced and this costs quite a lot. I know, too late when someone gets killed. Maybe start a campaign to state government.”

Jodie Spedding Wilson says River Rd in front of the old Memorial Pool is a disgrace.

"So bumpy and with a pothole just near the roundabout that caused a flat tyre on my car. Not a new pothole either, it has grass growing out of it. I won't mention the shocking state of dirt road we live on (actually, yes I will - Burridge Rd goat track).”

Bec Goodman-Jones wants sections of Fleming Rd fixed.

"How about fixing the sections of Fleming Road that actually need fixing instead of resurfacing the perfectly good road that is there,” she said.

Maree Scott says Investigator Ave at Cooloola Cove needs a footpath and street lights "as it very dark can't see a thing”.

NOW: Cooloola Cove in 2016. Google Earth Engine

Jan Wayne Richo say a footpath at Popes Rd/Myall St "is long overdue”.

Alicia Perkins would like a footpath on Waldock Road on the other side to meet up with the footpath near Jones Hill School.

Kylie Jarling-Seed says Lagoon Pocket Rd is a dusty, pot-holed nightmare.

Stephen Potts says Edwards Rd at Amamoor is in desperate need of grading.

"It's a nightmare for tyres,” he said.

Stephen Lyn Bradley says Gambling Rd has not been graded in years.

Pamela Ann Burton says Toomey Street is overdue for a drain upgrade.

Cherryl Chambers-Williams says she has waited 20 years for a footpath in her section of Pine St.

"I have to walk on the road and dodge trucks going in and out of Nestle,” she said.

"All I want is one side with a footpath to walk safety along.”

Car Pear wants a pathway at the top of Groundwater Rd "or get the cops to come out and book the people that speed”.

Elle Brady also asked for speed bumps at the top end of Groundwater Road.

Stephen Corcoran wants the council to run a grader up Marsden Road at Imbil "and maybe some road base, thanks”.

Julie Maguire says the water/drainage problem on Running Creek Road at Kilkivan needs to be fixed.

"We maintain this whole lil estate we have established with never so much as a shovel full of dirt to fix the pot holes,” she said.

Leisa Stuart says Treeby Rd at Wilson's Pocket has needed fixing for well over seven months "and desperately needs slashing too”.

Graham Larsen asks for a footpath along McIntosh Creek Road.

"Any chance of a footpath right next to the edge of the bitumen on McIntosh Creek Rd? Won't need any prep, there is already a 4-inch lip there,” he said.

Rebekah Bauer says there are lots of potholes around Booubyjan that need fixing.

What the council will be doing over the next week:

Council crews will be busy working in the following areas over the next two weeks, as long as the weather is kind. (posted January 30).

Waldock Road and Heilbronn Road - widening

River to Rail Stage 2 - continues

Kandanga Creek Rd - Culvert

Hilton Road Drainage

Duke Street - Pathway

Bruce Highway North - Asphalt repairs

Walker Road, Howe Road and Woondum Road - Bridge maintenance

Ballard Road and Gympie Woolooga Road - Shoulder grading

Booubyjan area, Tin Can Bay Road, Cooloola Coast Road, Rainbow Beach Road, Anderleigh area and the Curra area - Slashing

Popes Road, Goldstone Crescent and Golden Hind Avenue - Drainage works

Phillips Road (patching) and Blacksnake Road (grid removal)

Scotchy Pocket Road (resheeting), Walker Road - Grading

Counter Road Bitumen Seal.