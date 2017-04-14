What the Mayor said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Mayor Mick Curran

Q.1

DELIVERING community infrastructure (to) build our growing community while remaining financially responsible to ratepayers. The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre has commenced. The Mary Valley Rattler will run again. Planning has commenced (on) a new Gympie library, Curra Community Hall, Tin Can Bay Jetty and supporting regional centres through Our Towns projects.

Keeping rates in check. Council must remain affordable, seek outside funding every (chance) and have improvement programs to gain efficiencies whilst maintaining service levels.

Good governance. As Mayor, I have opened council workshops, introduced a councillor Code of Conduct, modified Standing Orders so every councillor vote is recorded and re-introduced Meet the Mayor and Councillor forums.

Q.2

The Gympie region has an aging population. We need better infrastructure and support services. We also need to support our very young and youth with sound opportunities in sport, the arts and education.

Q.3

Rates must be kept in check. I will not deliver a rates rise higher than CPI.