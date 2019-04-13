Menu
Gympie Cats life member Ray Warren and Cats midfielder Lanze Magin unveil the 2018 Wide Bay Premiership Flag to the supporters at their first home game of 2019.
Bec Singh
What the Gympie Cats flag unveil meant to club legends

Rebecca Singh
13th Apr 2019 5:31 PM
Aussie Rules: After a specular season in 2018 the Gympie Cats unveiled the 2018 Wide Bay Premiership Flag to their supporters on Saturday.

In front of a good crowd at Ray Warren Oval, life member and club legend Ray Warren said last season was the best he had seen the Cats play in a long time.

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats Ray Warren Oval Unveiling - Jason Bromilow and Ray Warren
Leeroy Todd

"Last season was an absolute ripper and I think it is the best year I have had a Gympie,” he said.

"Not only for the naming of the ground, the boys turning up and just playing excellent football.

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Maryborough Bears - Lanze Magin Gympie
Leeroy Todd

"I am sure they can do the same this year. I think they will be better focused this year under a different coach.”

Currently suspended Cats midfield and leadership group member Lanze Magin played an integral part for the side last year despite not playing in the grand final.

Magin still felt as though he was apart of the 2018 premiership winning side.

The Cats hoist captain Lanze Magin on their shoulders after he sat out the Grand Final due to suspension.
Josh Preston

"It was a special feeling, obviously not many clubs do win premierships and from a merged club (with Pomona) in the competion and winning it, it is a good feeling,” he said.

"It is the next best feeling than playing but it is exactly the same feeling supporters must feel. When we won, they feel like they have won the flag.”

Magin will be back on the field with the side in two weeks time.

