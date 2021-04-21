What the council is doing in your neighbourhood

Multiple road and bridge construction and maintenance projects are underway across the region.

Multiple road and bridge construction and maintenance projects are underway across the region.

Gympie Regional Council construction and maintenance crews are working on a number of large community projects while performing routine road maintenance activities. Have a look at the list below to see what the teams are working on.

Construction:

Amamoor Creek Road widening - The works involve road pavement and bitumen seal on Amamoor Creek Road, starting at Amamoor Creek Bridge and continuing to Amamoor Dagun Road. The project includes works, minor clearing, extended stormwater pipes, widening road pavement and bitumen seal, rebuilding property accesses and remedial works to roadside scouring. Forecast completion late April 2021.

Groundwater Road widening - The works include widening the existing sealed road to 10m, adding kerb and channel, pavement strengthening, stormwater drainage pits and pipes, concrete pathway, landscaping, signage and line marking. Please keep in mind that during construction hours, Groundwater Road will be closed to through traffic. Traffic to detour via Cox Road and Mary Valley Road. Forecast completion late May 2021.

Cedar Pocket Road and Gap Road, Cedar Pocket - The works include vegetation clearing, guardrail installation, road widening, curve realignment, pavement overlay, concrete works, line marking and signage. Forecast completion late June 2021.

Rocks Road at Pie Creek, road widening - The works include clearing and earthworks, stormwater drainage, placement of granular pavement, rebuilding property accesses, bitumen sealing, hydro-mulching, installation of signage and pavement markings. Forecast completion early May 2021.

Yellow Gully Road at Wolvi, floodway renewal - The works include vegetation clearing, earthworks, pipe culvert installation, concrete floodway construction, gravel road formation, signage and landscaping. Forecast completion early May 2021.

Kandanga Creek Road, Doyles Bridge replacement - Works are still progressing on the reinforced concrete deck slab. Forecast completion late May/early June 2021.

Cullinane Road, Bridge 82 replacement - Wet weather has continued to interrupt works at this site. One bridge abutment has been poured, with preparation of the remaining bridge abutment still ongoing.

Road maintenance:

Asphalt, drainage or shoulder repairs - Old Imbil Road, Imbil Brooloo Road, Cartwright Road, Wilson Road, Smith Road, Regan Road, Moy Pocket Gap Road, Maroo Road, Hidden Place, Hoopers Road, and Andrew Street.

Bridge replacement - Rozynski Road.

Roadside slashing - Coles Creek, Tandur, Woondum, Canina, Wilsons Pocket, and Mother Mountain.