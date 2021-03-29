Menu
What the COVID lockdown means for people outside Brisbane. Picture: Contributed
News

What the Brisbane lockdown means for Gympie region residents

Kristen Camp
29th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown from 5pm tonight, after 10 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state overnight.

For the people of the Gympie region, it is mandatory to wear a mask on public transport and in situations where you cannot socially distance.

If you have been in Greater Brisbane since March 20, you must abide by the same lockdown rules as Brisbane residents.

This means, you can only leave your home for the four essential reasons of: grocery shopping, exercise, essential work and medical care.

If you have been to Brisbane since March 20, you must have no more than two visitors in your home.

Private gatherings are also restricted to 30 people across Queensland and anyone who is going out to dine in pubs or restaurants needs to be seated.

Dr Jeanette Young also urged Brisbane residents not to leave the region before the lockdown commences at 5pm, unless they live outside of the region.

Four of the new cases were locally acquired, six were overseas acquired and one of them had travelled to Gladstone from March 25 to 28.

Two of the cases are under investigation, but one of them is believed to be a nurse from the PA Hospital.

"Our schools will close from tomorrow," the Premier said.

"I know this will mean some disruption to people's lives. But we've done this before.

"Let's do it now and let's do it right."

