What TC Uesi means for Gympie region

A TROPICAL cyclone tracking towards the eastern coast of Australia could cause coastal erosion to a sodden Cooloola Coast, capping off a significant week of rain in the region.

Tropical Cyclone Uesi, that is a category 3 storm located to the north west of New Caledonia is on track to enter Australian waters on Thursday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

Category 3 storms can have winds of around 200km/h, but the storm was forecast to soften as it enter slightly cooler ocean waters.

While the bureau was not expecting it to directly impact the Australian coast, large swells were expected between Fraser Island and northern New South Wales that could see beaches closed, Ms Wong said.

Combined with high tides, Rainbow Beach could see a swell at roughly 2- 2.5m with an 11 second period and peaking on Friday at 3-3.5m with a 12 second period.

The extended “period” or break could give a false sense of calm between waves, Ms Wong said.

Aaron Noonan was working in Mary Street yesterday afternoon when it bucketed down, delivering much needed rain to the Gympie region. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Winds will be stronger on the coast and Gympie will see a slight increase in wind activity, she said.

The cyclonic beach conditions would end a wet fortnight for the Cooloola Coast, after Rainbow Beach recorded another 69mm last night.

Inland, the Mary River remains on Flood Watch with the river steadied at Kidd Bridge at 2.16m this afternoon, still 7.74m below bridge level, while the potential for heavy downpours is keeping the alert in place.

The river was still rising at Dagun Pocket and Miva and Yabba Creek at Imbil, but were still below minor flood level.

Rainfall totals could hit between 50-100mm tomorrow and Thursday across the Gympie region, with higher isolated totals possible, Ms Wong said.

“A surface trough through central and southern Queensland is drawing in moisture from the east, while an upper trough is really helping to enhance those showers and storms.

“Exactly where the storms are will determine where the higher totals are.”