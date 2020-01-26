What shops in Gympie are open tomorrow?
WITH Australia Day falling on a Sunday, a number of places will be closed or have limited opening hours on tomorrow’s public holiday.
SHOPPING
Coles at Goldfields - Open 9am—6pm.
Target at Goldfields - Open 9am—4pm.
Drakes Gympie - Open 9am—6pm.
IGA Tin Can Bay - Open 6am—7pm.
IGA Rainbow Beach - Open 6am—8pm.
Woolworths Gympie Central - Open 9am—6pm.
Woolworths Southside - Open 9am—6pm.
Woolworths Cooloola Cove - Open 9am—6pm.
Bunnings Warehouse Gympie - Open 7am—6pm.
Harvey Norman Gympie - Open 10am—4pm.
Sunshine Mitre 10 - Open 8am—4pm.
CONVENIENCE STORES
Gingers Horseshoe Bend - Open 6am—6.30pm.
Monkland Store and Takeaway - Open 8am—7pm.
Needful Things - CLOSED
Friendly Grocer Gympie - Open 6.30am—6pm.
COFFEE SHOPS
Gloria Jeans - Open 9am—3pm.
Toucan Coffee - Open 7am to 12pm and drive through is now available.
Farmer and Sun - CLOSED
Coffee Club - Open 9am—3pm.
The Decks on Mary - CLOSED
SERVICES
Post Office and parcel pickup at Bonnick Rd - CLOSED
Bus Services - NO SERVICES
Libraries - CLOSED
Refuse Disposal Centres - Open but times vary per site. Check www.gympie.qld.gov.au/opening hours for details.
Gympie Regional Council customer service centre - CLOSED however residents can phone 1300 307 800 for urgent council inquiries.
Gympie RSPCA - Open 8.30am—5pm.
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
Play Back Amusement Centre - CLOSED
Gympie Ten Pin - Open from 10am to late.
Skateland Gympie - Open from 10.30am—12.30pm.
Gympie Cinemas - Open for sessions after 11.30am. Check the website for what’s showing and session times at www.gympiecinemas.com.au.
Gympie Bone Museum - CLOSED.
Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum - Open 9am—4pm.
Gympie Woodworks Museum - CLOSED.
RESTAURANTS
Gympie RSL - Open 10am—late.
Empire Hotel - CLOSED
Charlie’s Hotel - Open 10am—3pm and bottle-o 10am—9pm.
Phoenix Hotel - Open 10am—2pm and bottle-o open 10am—9pm.
Impression at Kingston House - CLOSED