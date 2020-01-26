Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Find out which stores in Gympie are open tomorrow.
Find out which stores in Gympie are open tomorrow.
News

What shops in Gympie are open tomorrow?

Donna Jones
26th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Australia Day falling on a Sunday, a number of places will be closed or have limited opening hours on tomorrow’s public holiday.

SHOPPING

Coles at Goldfields - Open 9am—6pm.

Target at Goldfields - Open 9am—4pm.

Drakes Gympie - Open 9am—6pm.

IGA Tin Can Bay - Open 6am—7pm.

IGA Rainbow Beach - Open 6am—8pm.

Woolworths Gympie Central - Open 9am—6pm.

Woolworths Southside - Open 9am—6pm.

Woolworths Cooloola Cove - Open 9am—6pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie - Open 7am—6pm.

Harvey Norman Gympie - Open 10am—4pm.

Sunshine Mitre 10 - Open 8am—4pm.

CONVENIENCE STORES

Gingers Horseshoe Bend - Open 6am—6.30pm.

Monkland Store and Takeaway - Open 8am—7pm.

Needful Things - CLOSED

Friendly Grocer Gympie - Open 6.30am—6pm.

COFFEE SHOPS

Gloria Jeans - Open 9am—3pm.

Toucan Coffee - Open 7am to 12pm and drive through is now available.

Farmer and Sun - CLOSED

Coffee Club - Open 9am—3pm.

The Decks on Mary - CLOSED

SERVICES

Post Office and parcel pickup at Bonnick Rd - CLOSED

Bus Services - NO SERVICES

Libraries - CLOSED

Refuse Disposal Centres - Open but times vary per site. Check www.gympie.qld.gov.au/opening hours for details.

Gympie Regional Council customer service centre - CLOSED however residents can phone 1300 307 800 for urgent council inquiries.

Gympie RSPCA - Open 8.30am—5pm.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Play Back Amusement Centre - CLOSED

Gympie Ten Pin - Open from 10am to late.

Skateland Gympie - Open from 10.30am—12.30pm.

Gympie Cinemas - Open for sessions after 11.30am. Check the website for what’s showing and session times at www.gympiecinemas.com.au.

Gympie Bone Museum - CLOSED.

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum - Open 9am—4pm.

Gympie Woodworks Museum - CLOSED.

RESTAURANTS

Gympie RSL - Open 10am—late.

Empire Hotel - CLOSED

Charlie’s Hotel - Open 10am—3pm and bottle-o 10am—9pm.

Phoenix Hotel - Open 10am—2pm and bottle-o open 10am—9pm.

Impression at Kingston House - CLOSED

gympie businesses public holiday trading hours whats on in gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New coach has big plans for Gympie Hammers

        premium_icon New coach has big plans for Gympie Hammers

        News ‘It has been a long time coming for Gympie and really help us move into that A-grade level’

        Australia Day honours for beloved Gympie representatives

        premium_icon Australia Day honours for beloved Gympie representatives

        News These two amazing Gympie locals have been recognised for their immeasurable...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm

        Skateboarders descend on Gympie for Qld qualifier

        premium_icon Skateboarders descend on Gympie for Qld qualifier

        News ‘It is an amazing park and it has everything you want, pretty much a skateboarders...