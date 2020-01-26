What shops in Gympie are open tomorrow?

Find out which stores in Gympie are open tomorrow.

WITH Australia Day falling on a Sunday, a number of places will be closed or have limited opening hours on tomorrow’s public holiday.

SHOPPING

Coles at Goldfields - Open 9am—6pm.

Target at Goldfields - Open 9am—4pm.

Drakes Gympie - Open 9am—6pm.

IGA Tin Can Bay - Open 6am—7pm.

IGA Rainbow Beach - Open 6am—8pm.

Woolworths Gympie Central - Open 9am—6pm.

Woolworths Southside - Open 9am—6pm.

Woolworths Cooloola Cove - Open 9am—6pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie - Open 7am—6pm.

Harvey Norman Gympie - Open 10am—4pm.

Sunshine Mitre 10 - Open 8am—4pm.

CONVENIENCE STORES

Gingers Horseshoe Bend - Open 6am—6.30pm.

Monkland Store and Takeaway - Open 8am—7pm.

Needful Things - CLOSED

Friendly Grocer Gympie - Open 6.30am—6pm.

COFFEE SHOPS

Gloria Jeans - Open 9am—3pm.

Toucan Coffee - Open 7am to 12pm and drive through is now available.

Farmer and Sun - CLOSED

Coffee Club - Open 9am—3pm.

The Decks on Mary - CLOSED

SERVICES

Post Office and parcel pickup at Bonnick Rd - CLOSED

Bus Services - NO SERVICES

Libraries - CLOSED

Refuse Disposal Centres - Open but times vary per site. Check www.gympie.qld.gov.au/opening hours for details.

Gympie Regional Council customer service centre - CLOSED however residents can phone 1300 307 800 for urgent council inquiries.

Gympie RSPCA - Open 8.30am—5pm.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Play Back Amusement Centre - CLOSED

Gympie Ten Pin - Open from 10am to late.

Skateland Gympie - Open from 10.30am—12.30pm.

Gympie Cinemas - Open for sessions after 11.30am. Check the website for what’s showing and session times at www.gympiecinemas.com.au.

Gympie Bone Museum - CLOSED.

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum - Open 9am—4pm.

Gympie Woodworks Museum - CLOSED.

RESTAURANTS

Gympie RSL - Open 10am—late.

Empire Hotel - CLOSED

Charlie’s Hotel - Open 10am—3pm and bottle-o 10am—9pm.

Phoenix Hotel - Open 10am—2pm and bottle-o open 10am—9pm.

Impression at Kingston House - CLOSED