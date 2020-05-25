What ‘shocked’ star most about MasterChef

MasterChef star Tracy Collins admitted she was "shocked" to be eliminated on Sunday night, revealing it may have been the way the episode was filmed that led to her undoing.

Lifting the lid on how the elimination episodes are filmed, the Adelaide foodie said because of the long period of time between plating up her kingfish, and actually presenting the dish to the judges, her "11/10 overcooked" fish had actually cooked further in the sauce.

"Basically at the end of the cook, I checked the fish and it was actually perfectly cooked. What my big error was, was that I put the sauce on the fish straight away and it sits around for some time before the judges eat it," Tracy told The Project panel

"That's when I was shocked when they said it was overcooked, I almost fell over, but of course upon reflection I thought, of course, it sounds to me like it cooked in the sauce."

Tracy was surprised when the judges remarked that her fish was overcooked. Picture: Channel 10.

When tasting her dish, guest judge Josh Niland was unimpressed by how overdone the fish was, with Mel adding that it seemed like a "confused cook".

"That fish is so overcooked it could pat its own back," Jock Zonfrillo weighed in.

"Sounds like the judges' fault," The Project host Carrie Bickmore joked of Tracy's explanation on Monday.

It was clear Mel did not enjoy Tracy's dish. Picture: Channel 10.

Monday night's MasterChef: All Stars episode saw the first kitchen scenes filmed in coronavirus isolation, with contestants issued new rules for social distancing, and judge Melissa Leong absent from the challenge.

A "relay" team challenge was set to ensure social distancing measures were met in the filming space.

"Welcome to a brand-new week and a whole new world," Judge Jock Zonfrillo said at the beginning of the episode.

"A lot has changed in recent days due to the coronavirus," he said.

MasterChef stars adapting to coronavirus social distancing. Picture: Channel 10.

"None of us have ever experienced anything like this before. But we are all in this together. Therefore, there's a few rules that I wanna speak to you about in and out of this kitchen. So we're gonna do things a little bit differently from now on in here. You might notice we're standing a little bit further apart. That's the first new rule. You must keep a safe distance from each other at all times, got it?"

"On top of that, Melissa couldn't be with us today but she'll be back on deck tomorrow," he added.

Just as the rest of the world did when social distancing was first introduced, MasterChef contestants struggled with the new way of interacting.

"I want to hug you so bad right now," Poh told fellow contestant Sarah Tiong following her clumsy cook in the relay team challenge.

At the end of the cook, the stars were forced to come up with creative ways to congratulate each other without hi-fives and hugs, including this iconic moment:

Put this in a museum #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/DkcMju8nIy — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) May 25, 2020

MasterChef continues Tuesday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.