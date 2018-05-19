What shall become of our cherished footbridge?

NOWHERE FAST: Once an integral part of the Rattler experience, the historic footbridge's future is still uncertain.

THE future of the historic Rattler Station footbridge remains in limbo with plans to restore the heritage structure still not solidified.

While it recently received a $10,000 helping hand to keep it stable, future financing for it has yet to be found.

"Gympie Regional Council and Rattler Railway Company will be working together to identify funding options to restore this heritage footbridge,” a council spokeswoman said.

And its preservation presents a tricky dilemma for all involved.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the body had assessed the bridge in 2017, and "found the bridge was unsafe and should be dismantled before rail operations start again”.

While it might make sense from a safety perspective, there is a hitch in this plan - the bridge is Queensland heritage-listed as part of the Gympie Railway Station Platform Complex.

With the train's return expected in the next two months, steps were taken to keep the bridge upright.

"The heritage-listed footbridge over the railway line has been barricaded off with no access to ensure the safety of the public.

"In addition, the footbridge has been propped to secure the structure,” the council spokeswoman said.

Rattler Railway Company vice-chairman Garry Davison said once services resumed, the corridor would be transferred to the RRC who would explore their options.