What rewards black friday is bringing to anglers

LANDED: David McDonald shows off one of his bass from fishing the Mary River along the Tiaro stretch.

Offshore

EXPECT some good fish feeding activity through the weekend starting with today's Black Friday or New Moon Phase.

Looks like excellent sunny and cooler fishing conditions today and over the weekend starting with winds being south to southwesterly about 10 knots increasing to 10 to 15 knots during the day and seas below one metre.

Another quality red emperor caught aboard Rainbow Escape Charters this week.

Winds and conditions will be lighter southerly to southwesterly tomorrow and Sunday with seas around one metre.

Snapper and cod from Chardon's Reef. There's been good catches of snapper on Sunshine and North Reef as well as coral trout, spanish mackerel, yellow tail kingfish and grass sweetlip and also a few cobia.

Snapper, cod, moses perch, spotty mackerel from Caloundra 12 Mile.

Southern Queensland Fishing's Noel Rossi with a solid estuary cod.

Snapper and sweetlip from Currimundi. Big snapper, cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

There have been solid red emperor, snapper, amberjack, cod, mulloway, yellowfin tuna taken by the crews on Rainbow Escape Charters north of Double Island Point and east of the Wide Bay Bar.

The crew aboard Double Island Point Fishing Charters have caught solid cobia, snapper, coral trout, yellow fin tuna, sweetlip, pearl perch, and tusk fish north of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay

SNAPPER, grunter and school mackerel from Burrum Eight Mile Reef and snapper from the 25 fathom hole.

School and spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch Cliffs.

Some good size mulloway have been showing up around rocky outcrops, jetties and rock walls throughout the Bay.

Snapper, cobia and trevally on the deeper reef. Chopper tailor throughout Burrum River and from River Heads.

Bigger bream from the rocky outcrops and bars around River Heads and a few thread fin salmon, grunter bream and reasonable flathead in the creeks that feed into the Straits.

Squid are scattered throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

The winter whiting numbers are increasing and they are starting to congregate in schools so try around Gatakers Bay, out form Eli Creek, Toogoom and around the Woody Islands.

Bream, mulloway, squid school and grey mackerel off Urangan Jetty.

Estuaries and Beaches

FRASER Island: Tailor from the Maheno wreck and around Cathedrals and up to Indian Head. Mulloway from Indian Head.

Whiting in the shallow gutters. You still need to be cautious travelling around the rocky outcrops along the Eastern Beach.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good grunter bream, flathead still a few mud crab and the promise of a few sand crabs on offer.

Rainbow Beach: Remember, the 2018 Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic and Expo is on from July 20 to 28.

The jew have been moving through the gutters particularly at night and try for chopper tailor at dawn and dusk and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point. Tin Can Bay is fishing well for chopper tailor whiting, plenty of good bream, flathead, sand crabs trevally and still getting a few good muddies.

Local Dams

and Rivers

A FEW good bass are coming out of the Tiaro stretch of the Mary River on half oz TT blades.

Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga taken on soft and hard lure around the edges of the timbered arms.

Metal and ice jigs are working well on the deeper edges for bass.

Bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and on cast lures around the weed beds in Boondooma Dam.

Noosa: Luderick at the river mouth and lower river. Jew at night and flathead around Munna Pt, Goat and Sheep Islands.

Trevally along the Tewantin Reach. Golden trevally in Woods Bay and the canals.

Chopper tailor, jew at night and a few whiting in the lower river.

Quality bream and trevally from the river mouth.

