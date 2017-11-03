What politicians are promising to do about ice

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

THE LNP has slammed Labor's regional summits on the drug ice and promised more action if elected.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended seeking community and expert input throughout the regions to develop an effective ice policy.

This paper's Fair Go For Our Kids campaign on Thursday revealed a higher rate of young regional Queenslanders are becoming dependent on drugs like ice than their city counterparts.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has slammed Ms Palaszczuk's summits, dubbing them "talkfests".

"The ice epidemic is out of control across regional Queensland and Labor has done nothing about it for the past three years," he said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk thinks holding a few regional talkfests will solve the problem.

"Going soft on organised crime is handing the drug lords a free pass to peddle their drugs to our kids.

"Our plan includes increased drug addiction services and prevention and targeting the dealers through our Dob in a Dealer program in partnership with Crime Stoppers."

Speaking in Rockhampton, Ms Palaszczuk said the government was committed to stopping the supply and demand of ice.

She said her government was taking community and expert advice in order to develop a strong response.

"We actually held the first summit to address ice here in Rockhampton. I can remember sitting down with the families and people who had been impacted and it does have devastating consequences," she said.

"Some of the strategies we are focusing on are reducing supply, reducing demand and minimising harm. We've also conducted a few roundtables around the state as well to seek community feedback about how they want to tackle these issues. But it is a growing concern.

"So yes, we know it's a big issue. Yes, we're seeking out community input so the government can put in place the key actions that are needed to address it."

It is understood further policies around ice will be announced during the election. - NewsRegional