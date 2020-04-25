What parachutes have to do with fighting COVID-19 in Gympie

These frontline workers can continue the fight against coronavirus that’s to the help of a specialist manufacturer.

These frontline workers can continue the fight against coronavirus that’s to the help of a specialist manufacturer.

A GENEROUS donation by a Brisbane small business has ensured that Gympie frontline palliative care nurses can continue to look after vulnerable pat­ients throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Little Haven Palliative Care CEO Sue Manton said that they had received an email from Woolloongabba-based Mee Loft Parachute Parts and Rigging with a life-saving offer.

“Koppel Solomon, the owner of Mee Loft, reached out to us after we had cared for his beautiful mother Jo Solomon,” Ms Manton said.

LIttle Haven nurses model their new rainbow coloured PPE.

“His email was like a gift from the heavens, with an offer to donate specialised personal protective equipment (PPE) for our nurses to wear as they care for patients in their homes

“This week our beautiful, rainbow-coloured PPE has arr­ived, with 40 masks, gowns and shoe covers now being worn with pride by our nurses.

“We are currently caring for 88 terminally ill patients across the Gympie region who are all at increased risk from the corona­virus, meaning PPE is essential.

Staff members from Mee Loft Parachute Parts are, from left, Wai Ling Leung, Jason Lane, Judith "DJ" Hook and Koppel Solomon.

“At a time when PPE is in such short supply across Queensland receiving this generous gift was invaluable for the health and wellbeing of our staff and our patients.

“We hope that people will support this generous, innovative business who are working hard to transition their operations in incredibly difficult circumstances.”

See can see the Little Haven nurses in their new look in a video on YouTube at youtu.be/x0gcXroULXQ.