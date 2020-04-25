What parachutes have to do with fighting COVID-19 in Gympie
A GENEROUS donation by a Brisbane small business has ensured that Gympie frontline palliative care nurses can continue to look after vulnerable patients throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Little Haven Palliative Care CEO Sue Manton said that they had received an email from Woolloongabba-based Mee Loft Parachute Parts and Rigging with a life-saving offer.
“Koppel Solomon, the owner of Mee Loft, reached out to us after we had cared for his beautiful mother Jo Solomon,” Ms Manton said.
“His email was like a gift from the heavens, with an offer to donate specialised personal protective equipment (PPE) for our nurses to wear as they care for patients in their homes
“This week our beautiful, rainbow-coloured PPE has arrived, with 40 masks, gowns and shoe covers now being worn with pride by our nurses.
“We are currently caring for 88 terminally ill patients across the Gympie region who are all at increased risk from the coronavirus, meaning PPE is essential.
“At a time when PPE is in such short supply across Queensland receiving this generous gift was invaluable for the health and wellbeing of our staff and our patients.
“We hope that people will support this generous, innovative business who are working hard to transition their operations in incredibly difficult circumstances.”
See can see the Little Haven nurses in their new look in a video on YouTube at youtu.be/x0gcXroULXQ.