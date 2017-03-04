What not to wear: a job hunter's guide

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS? Scott Kovacevic demonstrates what not to wear, what you might wear, and what you can always wear to job interviews.

"DRESS for the job you want" might be a cliche, but industry experts believe it is a simple rule job hunters can easily overlook.

While concerns are often raised over required experience or what questions you should ask, it is often easy to overlook the impact your presentation can have.

According to industry experts, employers report a significant number of job seekers are showing up to interviews without being dressed to impress.

Although your manner of dress will not guarantee success, Jobmatch quality assurance coordinator Peter Havers said how the correct attire was important for making a good impression with employers - and playing it safe was never a bad strategy.

"Don't underdress," Mr Havers said.

"If if you don't necessarily know what the dress code is, over-dressing might be better."

Mr Havers said Jobmatch had their own pre-interview process to help job hunters dress appropriately, and the right clothes can leave more than a good visual mark.

Dressing well, he said, often lead to interviewees feeling well.

"It actually makes you feel more confident.

"There's nothing worse than standing out in a work place because of how you're dressed," Mr Havers said.

Singlets, thongs and board shorts were good examples of what not to wear.

When in doubt, he suggested taking the time to have a look around a similar work site to gauge the attire.

"If they dress as if they already work there, it's more likely they'll be meeting the companies dress standards for the interview."

Jobs going in Gympie right now

FINDING work is no easy task in the present economic climate, but for those seeking jobs there are a number in the Gympie community available at any given time.

Sometimes, all it takes is a foot in the door to get your career started. Applications can be made on seek.com

Cook/Kitchen Hand, Golden Nugget Restaurant: Casual kitchen staff with previous experience working under pressure in a restaurant environment. Up to 24 hours a week.

Pharmacist Manager, Malouf Pharmacies: Looking for an experienced and highly motivated pharmacist manager for a full-time position.

Service and Project Coordinator, The Pump House: Full-time position available for those looking to join Queensland's largest pumping and irrigation specialists. Experience with domestic and agricultural pumping and water treatment systems preferred.

RACQ van driver, Trio Automotive Group, Queensland: Full-time position with a strong focus on customer service, so must be comfortable with all customer needs. Mechanical knowledge is essential, and towing licence and history required. After-hours and weekend work involved.

Shed sales consultant, Steeline: No previous experience required as on-the-job training will be provided. Successful applicant will enjoy working with customers and have high mechanical aptitude.

Diversional Therapist, Cooinda Aged Care: Diploma of Diversional Therapy (or other relevant qualification) is necessary for this part-time position offering 55 hours per fortnight. Being able to contribute to social activities programs by thinking outside the square is important.

Other positions available.

Client Care Specialist, Widex

Yardsman/ Forklift operator, AWX Sunshine Coast.

Interview Tips

* Keep your resume updated. Check it often.

* Avoid fabricating your experience. It will quickly become clear if your skills don't line up with your claimed credentials.

* Come prepared. Make sure you understand what the company is about.

* Be friendly but demonstrate your determination to land the job.