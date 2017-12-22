Menu
What not to feed your pets this Christmas period

PET owners are reminded about the hazards human treats pose to pets over the Christmas period.

Dogs and cats aren't allowed chocolate, dried fruit and nuts.

Other foods which can be toxic for animals include onions, chives, garlic and leeks, so people should be careful how much Christmas roast they share with pets.

Reader poll

Do you feed your pets holiday food?

This poll ended on 23 December 2017.

Current Results

Of course, my pets are my children

28%

No way, I don't want them to get fat

50%

Only the scraps

20%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

People are also urged to pay extra attention to what you leave under the tree when you're not home. Dogs can sniff out food and have been known to get into gifts left under the tree, sometimes eating straight through the paper.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said while almost everyone surveyed knew the risks human treats posed to pets, almost 21% admitted their pet had accidentally eaten chocolate.

"While it's wonderful to indulge your four-legged friends, it's important to remember not all human treats are safe," she said.

Ms Clinton said many pet owners opted to avoid the risk by providing their dog or cat a gift of their own.

"Queenslanders will spend more than $52 million on Christmas presents for pets this year," she said.

Topics:  christmas dogs toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle
