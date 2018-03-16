What ministerial goose dreamed up this harebrained idea?

HAREBRAINED IDEA: Tony Perrett Member for Gympie want to know what "ministerial goose dreamed up the harebrained idea that you can cut support for Neighbourhood Watch and somehow there won't be any consequences?

HAREBRAINED IDEA: Tony Perrett Member for Gympie want to know what "ministerial goose dreamed up the harebrained idea that you can cut support for Neighbourhood Watch and somehow there won't be any consequences? Michael Nolan

COMMUNITY crime-fighting in Gympie will be crippled by a massive 85% funding cut to Neighbourhood Watch, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

Mr Perrett said the decision by the State Labor Government to cut funding was indefensible and demonstrated the "hypocrisy of Government claims that it cares about the safety of our community”.

"Funding has been slashed for Queensland's 400 Neighbourhood Watch groups from $500,000 to just $75,000, equating to a budget allocation of less than $2000 for every Neighbourhood Watch group in the state,” he said.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Scott Kovacevic

"It makes you wonder about the priorities of this Government when it can spend almost $100,000 on a new logo for Jobs for Queensland and for the Special Projects Unit in the

Department of State Development.

"This the same Government which allocated $5000 to create two jobs installing three rubbish bins in Townsville; and $20,000 to support three jobs to erect signage at a dog park; 30 jobs to construct a dog park; eight jobs to construct a 500m long footpath; and five jobs to top dress an oval.

"Its priorities are completely skewed and it is more willing to waste taxpayers' dollars in their own interests than support this vital service provided by volunteers.

Tony Perrett Contributed

"In Gympie we have at least three committees at Southside, Rifle Range Road, and Imbil Rural Watch.

"A cut of this magnitude is indefensible and flies in the face of Government spin that it cares about the safety of our community.

"I judge this government on what it does and doesn't do - not on what it says.

"Labor Government's claims that it cares about our safety are now shown up as mere spin when it won't fund or back an organisation which provides the eyes and ears on the ground in our streets and suburbs.

"Everyone knows and values the tremendous help the volunteers provide in giving valuable information to police and keeping our community alert.

"Neighbourhood Watch plays a major role in crime prevention and detection and the volunteers provide a vital link between police and our community.

"What ministerial goose dreamed up the harebrained idea that you can cut support for Neighbourhood Watch and somehow there won't be any consequences?

"What were they thinking?

"The Government should be backing community-spirited volunteers to the hilt, not stabbing them in the back.

"We need to boost community involvement in crime prevention, not destroy it.

"Neighbourhood Watch is celebrating its 30th birthday this year - what a lousy present Annastacia Palaszczuk is giving its volunteers,” he said.

A petition to save Neighbourhood Watch can be accessed at https://lnpq. typeform.com/to/MYn7TU