What Maryborough is doing to liven up its CBD

THE problem of how to revitalise traditional commercial hubs of regional centres like Mary St is not isolated to Gympie.

The Fraser Coast Council to Gympie's immediate north is working on a bold new plan to bring new businesses into that city's CBD.

The area around Gold City Centre Stage is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees, another initiative designed to revitalise Gympie's inner city. Leeroy Todd

The initiative, called Celebrate Maryborough, is a program that is designed to fill the vacant commercial and retail outlets with creative projects or start-up businesses.

It is aimed at linking property owners who have vacant premises with entrepreneurs and artists who are looking to trial a start-up business or a low-cost space to display and sell products.

There are more than 50 empty shops in Maryborough's CBD. While Gympie does not have that many, it has quite a few.

EASTER ON MARY: It's one of the initiatives that are helping to revitalise Gympie's traditional commercial hub of Mary Street. Renee Albrecht

The Fraser Coast Council is working with building owners to implement the program and fill those unoccupied retail and commercial spaces.

"At this point no building owners have signed up to the program, however with the appointment of the City Heart and Precinct Co-ordinator the council now had a resource to assist with the delivery and marketing of the program,” Mr Sanderson said.

EASTER ON MARY: It's one of the initiatives that are helping to revitalise Gympie's traditional commercial hub of Mary Street. Greg Miller

"The program was modelled on successful programs being delivered in other regions.

"However it depends on participation from business owners,” he said.

CBD business woman Stacey Gleich said the initiative could be very beneficial for the CBD, but the council had to strongly promote it. It had been a challenging time for many businesses in Maryborough, she said.