What Mark McDonald said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's is what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Mark McDonald

Division 1

Q.1

The top priority is to continue the good work that is being done by council due to a very well laid platform. Ratepayers are receiving an excellent return on their rate dollars. The continuous improvement program is working.

To continue to work hard at encouraging business and investors to the region.

The council needs to vigorously support the tourism industry. Destination Gympie Region has proven to be the best tourism arm in my time in the region. Showcasing the Cooloola Coast will always be a priority of mine.

Q.2

There would certainly be State Government resources that our region could use but that is out of council's hands. GRC works hard to provide facilities for our residents that maintain a high standard of liveability.

Q.3

GRC rates are delivering tremendous services for the most minimal of rate increases. It has been a pleasure to have been a councillor delivering quality outcomes for a minimal impost on our residents.