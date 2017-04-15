What Mal Gear said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's is what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Q.1

I am very passionate in seeing the incoming Gympie Regional Council function well, and to try to avoid any disharmony, with councillors working well as a team with the CEO and also working well with the whole community, which will help the Gympie region move forward.

My second priority issue would be to fast track developments (aged care), business and tourism (Mary Valley Rattler) ventures. This will increase employment especially for our youth.

Gympie Regional Council inner-city precinct, for example Mary St, RV Park and Tourist Centre would be my third top priority, which would bring this area to life again.

Q.2

I would like to see more car park spaces, especially around the Gympie General Hospital and to look at the option of providing more bus services in the Gympie region.

Q.3

I believe in the next four years there should be absolutely no rate rises except for the CPI increase.