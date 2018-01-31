What live entertainment is on around Gympie this weekend?

The End of an Era party is on this weekend at Billy's. Pictured is new owner Allan Roberts.

FRIDAY

Billy's

DRESS as your favourite pop icon from the '80s for your chance to win great prizes at the Classic Countdown party. This event marks the beginning of the end for the Billy's rebranding. There will be Countdown clips for the '70s and '80s playing and trivia about performers and the music plus heaps of fun and giveaways, starting from 8pm.

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the Hilly Billy Goats album launch from 7.30pm in the main lounge. The Goats are the kings and queens of country blue-grass in and around the Gympie region.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

BAND Two Jam is sure to get the crowd jumping from 7-11pm. Plus, don't forget the courtesy bus is running Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Give them a call on 0411 676 612 for more information.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

WITH a super blue blood moon on, it's definitely time for the Howl at the Moon pig on a spit party at the gardens. Buzz Karaoke (practically an institution after 10 years, according to Darryl Levy, owner of The Silky Oak Tea Gardens) and you will be providing the tunes. They carve at 7pm.

SATURDAY

Billy's

IT'S the End of an Era party with Billy's signage and branded items going up for auction and the official unveiling of the new name taking place at the end of the evening. A DJ will be taking requests all night, and playing music from the '90s and 2000s to help you say a final farewell to Billy's. The end starts at 8pm.

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss band Fine Line from 7.30pm in the main lounge playing a blend of popular music, sure to get your feet tapping.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

MAGICAL musician and soloist Merlin will be live from 7-10pm. Head along for a great night out with prizes and fun.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SOLOIST Shane Crang will make for the perfect Sunday session from 1-5pm. Plus there will be raffles through out the day and other promotions.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HEAD to the gardens for a juicy steak, icy cold beer and a heaped helping of Alan Gum from midday to 4pm.