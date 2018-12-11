Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston enjoys an evening with Gympie.
Johnathan Thurston enjoys an evening with Gympie. Troy Jegers
News

What JT thought of Gympie, as he finishes off his tour

Rebecca Singh
by
11th Dec 2018 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The region that campaigned to "Bring Johnathan Thurston to Gympie” turned out to greet the superstar of league on Monday night.

A lively audience at the Gympie Civic Centre enjoyed An Evening with JT, listening to how the future immortal became one of the best rugby league players of all time.

"It was good.

"It was a nice turnout at the theatre and it was a rowdy bunch,” Thurston said.

Johnathan Thurston.
Johnathan Thurston. Troy Jegers

"I think everyone enjoyed themselves and it was nice to get up here for it.”

The Gympie Times started the Bring JT to Gympie campaign on June 8, 2018, and Gympie hosted the first Monday night show and last show of the tour.

"It was funny when someone sent me the photos of the campaign in the paper,” Thurston said.

"We have not done a show on a Monday night and for a school night it was nice to see so many people.”

Latest JT articles

GALLERY: Gympie says hello to JT

How Julia Lawrence's passion for rugby league began

WE DID IT: JT is coming

10 reasons for JT to come to Gympie

With 17 shows in total around the country and New Zealand, the meet and greets were the stand-outs.

"It is a humbling experience for me,” Thurston said.

"Seeing so many people at the theatres and to actually mix with the locals.

"To get a quick photo and sign what they need, it is nice to give back and say thank you for their support over the years.”

"(The Gympie crowd was) a respectful bunch; there were no butt grabs like I have experienced at other shows,” Thurston said.

an evening with jt bring jt to gympie gympie civic centre gympie sport johnathan thurston jt
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    A CHRISTMAS NIGHTMARE: Goomeri Hotel burns down, kills eight

    premium_icon A CHRISTMAS NIGHTMARE: Goomeri Hotel burns down, kills eight

    News "It was a matter of seconds, not minutes, before the entire building was in flames.”

    • 11th Dec 2018 6:30 PM
    Gympie storm victim breaks ex's windows who halted insurance

    premium_icon Gympie storm victim breaks ex's windows who halted insurance

    News She attended his home and damaged a number of windows

    • 11th Dec 2018 5:51 PM
    Events moved indoors as 100mm rain predicted to hit Gympie

    premium_icon Events moved indoors as 100mm rain predicted to hit Gympie

    News Significant rainfall could hit the Gympie region this weekend.

    Woodchipper murder trial: IT woes delay court process

    premium_icon Woodchipper murder trial: IT woes delay court process

    News Defence claims USB problems block access to police case

    Local Partners