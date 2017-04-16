27°
What James Cochrane said before we voted him in

16th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Councillor James Cochrane. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Councillor James Cochrane. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Divison 8 Councillor James Cochrane

Q.1

The incoming council needs to be committed to promoting economic expansion. The council nbeeds to be liaising with local business to ensdure that council has the infrastructure in place and staff willing to assist new and exciting business growth.

I think tourism is underutilised in the Gympie region. With the Bruce Hwy upgrade, I see opportunity in the easy access to the Mary Valley and Gympie. This leaves our door wide open to the great population of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. We need to expose such resources as the Borumba Dam and follow up issues regarding the Mary Valley Rattler. There has been no better time to ppromote this region and see the local ecnomy prosper.

Service and consultation with the community. Listening to the residents from the community and ascertaining what is important to them and endeavouring to assist them in gaining access to services, where there is an identified gap.

Q.2

Regional public transport, a Mary River park with easy river access and RV facilities.

Q.3

Whilst the issue of increasing rates is continuously raised, is continuously raised with me, I will be proactive in researching methods for accurate rate assessments.

Topics:  councillor james cochrane election gympie council gympie regional council james cochrane promises

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!