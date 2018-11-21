What it would take to bring Boys Brigade back in Gympie

Re-establishing Boys Brigade in Gympie would take a little bit of organisation but mostly it would take a long-term commitment.

Re-establishing Boys Brigade in Gympie would take a little bit of organisation but mostly it would take a long-term commitment. Luka Kauzlaric

IT HAS been 13 years since the Boys Brigade group in Gympie folded.

That doesn't mean interest in the program has waned as evidenced by 19-year-old Mothar Mountain man Jacob Clifford's commitment - travelling to Morayfield almost every week to participate with the Boys Brigade group there.

On November 2 of this year, Jacob was presented with the highest honour a Boys Brigade member can receive - a Queen's Badge - by the Governor of Queensland, Paul de Jersey AC, at Government House.

Mothar Mountain youth Jacob Clifford recently received the Boys' Brigade Queens Badge award. Contributed

Morayfield leader and Boys Brigade Queensland general manager Carlisle Wyllie said it was great to see someone from Gympie win the Queen's Badge and said "it would be even better to see BB restart in the region.”

"The biggest benefit to boys comes when they are committed and stay involved for an extended period of time, thus the local group needs to have a long term strategy,” Mr Wyllie said.

"If we can find an organisation (it must be attached to a Christian organisation, most commonly a church however it could be something like a Christian school) with some willing men, then we have a process that would take about six months to get everything ready to run. This includes training, planning (and) making decisions at the local level about how they will operate (fees, uniform, when to meet etc).”

"Typically a BB group would meet once a week during school terms, plus some weekend activities.

"The cost is up to the local group, but there is a set component that is the state membership fees.

"New boys are encouraged to attend for a few nights, free of charge, to see what BB is like and then decide if they want to join,” Mr Wyllie said.

Boys Brigade is open to any school aged boys and they don't need to have a connection to the group that is running the brigade.

Mr Wyllie said that before it closed down in 2005, Boys Brigade in Gympie had been operating for around 45 years, with more than one group taking up the challenge.

"Historical records from before the mid 1960s are not easy to find information in.

"From what I have seen today (Monday), BB started in Gympie in 1960 at the Baptist Church.

"This group continued until the late 1980s. (I) had someone say it was 1955, but I haven't found anything that early in the records.

"A second group started in 1973 at the Salvation Army. This (group) ran until 2005.”

Governor de Jersey is patron of both the Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade and spoke about the importance of both organisations in his presentation speech.

"The Brigades have been an important part of Queensland life for decades and, all these years later, their objectives remain as relevant as ever,” the Governor said.

"Indeed, some might argue that, in 2018, when many young people are choosing the company of technology over the company of each other, the goals of the Brigades are more relevant than in their foundation years.

"There are many ingredients to human happiness, but central to its manifestation is the fostering of genuine inter-connections with others, and with the natural environment.

"The sense of purpose and empowerment that comes with overcoming challenges is another,” he said.