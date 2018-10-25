What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

COLIN Anderson got to spend more time with Prince Harry than any other local during the recent royal visit.

Together, the pair discussed the ecology of Fraser Island and chatted about different bird species.

ROYAL GUIDE: General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours general manager Colin Anderson, was the man behind the wheel of the car driving Prince Harry around Fraser Island. Contributed

The Fraser Explorer Tours general manager was assigned the golden job of driving the Duke around Fraser Island during his whirlwind tour of the heritage-listed site on Monday.

In a black Prado, they drove to the different locations including Lake McKenzie to complete the jam-packed itinerary.

What makes driving Prince Harry even more unique is that on every other leg of the royal tour, officials were in charge of driving the royal couple.

However, due to the specific driving conditions of Fraser Island's sand tracks, the expertise of a trusted local was required.

Mr Anderson has more than 20 years of experience driving on Fraser Island, during which he has showcased the piece of paradise to countless of visitors.

But having Prince Harry as a passenger will forever stand out in his mind

"He's just a regular guy and was very friendly and interested in Fraser Island," Mr Anderson said.

"Harry was very interested in the ecology of Fraser Island, and is very interested in the preservation of the island's pristine environment."

While a fleet of Fraser Explorer buses carried the media contingent, politicians, security and other dignitaries, Mr Anderson drove in the Prado for his day out on the tracks with the Duke.

This was one of the biggest coordinated driving operations for one event ever in Australia.

With Prince Harry an avid birdwatcher, he would have found himself in paradise during the visit as there are more than 354 recorded species documented on the island.

Mr Anderson shared names of birds on the island throughout the day with him.

Despite the highly anticipated nature of the trip, Mr Anderson said he didn't feel a great deal of pressure at the concept of driving a royal.

And in case you're wondering, no - Prince Harry did not do any of the driving.

"He has a great sense of adventure and I'm sure he would've wanted to if he had the chance, but we wouldn't let him," Mr Anderson said.