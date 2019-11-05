What it takes to win Fashions on the Field

THEY'RE the fashionistas of the racing world, who have dedicated their lives to turning heads with their incredible trackside outfits.

Queensland Fashions on the Field regular competitors Amy Gyss, Anna Lukyanova, Milano Imai and Renee Innes have spent months gearing up for racing season and today is their grand final.

A lot of planning, dedication and dollars go in to co-ordinating outfits that will set them apart from the crowd on race day.

Fashionistas Amy Gyss, Anna Lukyanova, Milano Imai and Renee Innes. Picture: Peter Wallis

Racing fashion blogger and Gold Coast local Milano Imai has competed in Fashions on the Field events for eight years, but this year she says she has gone the extra mile for her Melbourne Cup Day gown.

"My dress is made by (renowned Melbourne fashion designer) Mark Blake," Ms Imai said.

"And for the pleats you see here in this skirt, I made a special trip to Melbourne to see a specialty pleatists - one of only two pleating workshops left in Australia."

Gold Coast mum Renee Innes designs and creates all her own race day outfits, and said doing Fashions on the Field allows her to express her creativity.

"I started making bits and pieces and putting my creative side out there - when you have a bit of a vision and can't find it in store," Ms Innes said of her dress.

"Anything goes with racing fashion.

"If you can put on that alter ego for 10, 20, 30 minutes while you're competing you can be whoever you want to be."