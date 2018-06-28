Menu
DISPOSAL: Pedalin Pete's Pickup point is drawing in motorists within the Gympie district.
What is the mystery cage stopping traffic on the Southside?

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Jun 2018 11:31 AM

ONE Gympie resident has taken the initiative to help out with waste management within the region with Pedalin Pete's Pickup point.

The sign reads "Morning walkers, please pick up one piece of rubbish on your walk and put it in the basket,” it reads.

"Then leave your name, alias or initials to let others know they are not alone. If you put rubbish in the next day put it beside your name.

"I will empty the basket on Saturday mornings. Before too long you will see less rubbish on your walks.”

