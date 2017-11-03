What is that roar coming from Mothar Mountain?

SPEEDWAY: Gympie driver Paddy Brennan is back on track in 2017 after several seasons out of the sport.

SPEEDWAY: Gympie driver Paddy Brennan is back on track in 2017 after several seasons out of the sport. Tom Daunt

THERE will be a roar coming from the mountain Saturday night as the Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway bursts back into action.

Gympie Saloon Car Club's Paul Gannon said the Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway has long been viewed by all of those involved in the sport as one of the most demanding tracks in the country.

"The Mountain is not a conventional oval shaped speedway circuit; but is more kidney shaped in design and is not flat,” he said.

"This different design goes back to the track origins and has given rise to a whole new driving approach being needed by competitors on the circuit.”

Hayden Turner in 4's. Corbet's Mothar Mountain Speedway Gympie. Contributed

It also leads to more passing opportunities being available to drivers. The width of the track allows for two and three wide action.

"This means that the race action is always full on and the entertainment continues right throughout the night,” Gannon said.

Gympie-based drivers and those who compete here regularly are regarded as some of the best in the nation. The fact that the Gympie Saloon Car Club is able to boast seven National Championships within its members; speaks volumes for the high level of commitment and skill on show from Gympie drivers.

"The fans are always sure that they will be treated to a night of fast exciting action at each Mountain meeting,” Gannon said. "The meeting will showcase five separate divisions of speedway sedan competition.

"Every effort is made to ensure that the Mountain is a family friendly venue where everyone is able to come and enjoy a night out with the family and to witness the best speedway show available.

"Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway is also well known for the high level of catering services at each race meeting. Food and drink is always of the highest quality.”

A large number of enthusiastic club members and volunteers ensure that the canteen and bar facilities are some of the best in the speedway world.

"Of course, a group of totally dedicated volunteers ensure that everything is meticulously planned prior to the race night; so that competition runs as smoothly as clockwork,” Gannon said.

"All of these people do not ask for anything in return, but really enjoy the end of a race meeting that has gone smoothly and the fans go home with fond memories of their visit to the Mountain.”

The success of Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway is spread around the Gympie business world.

"The prize money on offer is substantial and it is through the continued support of sponsors and the Mountain fan base that this is able to continue,” Gannon said.