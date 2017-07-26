26°
What is that big pole on the southern side of Gympie?

Shelley Strachan | 26th Jul 2017 2:27 PM
WHAT IS IT? A new Optus tower goes in on the southern side of Gympie.
WHAT IS IT? A new Optus tower goes in on the southern side of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

MOBILE phone coverage in parts of the Gympie region will be boosted with the erection today of a new Optus mobile tower on the southern edge of town.

The tower was moved into place at 45 Excelsior Rd today "in order to improve call quality and offer faster internet streaming in south Gympie” an Optus spokeswoman said.

"The new site will provide improved Optus mobile coverage to the large number of commercial businesses in the area and will boost coverage along parts of the Bruce Hwy, Mary Valley Rd, and the south end of Tin Can Bay Rd towards Monkland,” she said.

The new site is expected to be complete in spring and joins three exiting Optus mobile sites in Gympie.

