What is Serv-i?

IT'S not every day a mechanic by trade ends up launching Central Queensland's latest tech start-up but a gap in the market and personal experience, prompted Gladstone's Tyson Kadel to do just that.

Serv-i is his creation and it aims to bring service providers and potential customers closer through one, easy to access phone app.

"A lot of people are in a rush and ring around and go with the first business available but that's not always suitable," Mr Kadel said.

He has a launch planned for January but he hopes to have businesses joined up by launch time.

The app will launch in Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Bundaberg and will hopefully "naturally expand" from there.

He said businesses from hairdressers to mechanics, plumbers to refrigeration mechanics, would all be under the same umbrella, offering a one-stop-shop for people looking for a variety of services.

But how does it work? Businesses will be required to pay a non-lock-in fee to be hosted by the platform.

People seeking services however, will not have to pay.

A user will be able to send a "blanket message" containing the service they require to all relevant providers, based on a list of services provided upon sign up.

It aims to filter out services to remove the dreaded "ring around".

"For example, someone is looking to get air-conditioning work done for their car, so they will go in to the automotive section (of the app) and in that will be another list for more specific automotive services," Mr Kadel said.

"People are always ringing around everywhere, and people are always asking around on Facebook and what not, who will provide the best service?"

On brand with trends of other apps, the businesses will be open to a rating system based on services provided, cost and other requirements.

SERV-I: Tyson Kadel at a social media business conference in Brisbane, gathering intel for his new start-up. Tyson Kadel

But as with apps such as Uber, the customer will also be rated by the app.

This has been Mr Kadel's first venture into the world of app development, but he's positive online marketing is the way of the future following recent business seminars he's attended in Brisbane.

"I've always toyed around with websites and things but I've never really pushed out any further. I'm a mechanic, I'm good with my hands," he laughed.

"There are a lot of traditional businesses that will need to turn to online to keep up in the market.

"If you really want to grow properly, I reckon that's where the market is heading."

He assured there would be safeguards in place to make sure all businesses involved were legitimate, such as registration checks for relevant trades.

Mr Kadel and his app development partner are currently establishing the app on Android and aim to have the iOS version operational by the January launch.

He said any business that signed up pre-launch, would receive a six-month free membership.

"I want people to get more business out of this and for it to become a household name," Mr Kadel said.

"I want both businesses and their customers to all achieve better value not only in business and customer service but with their time because you can't put a dollar figure on that. Just keep it simple, easy and fun.

"If a typical job gets three of four jobs out of it in a year, then it's paid for itself."

Serv-i has a Facebook page where businesses can express interest.