Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's Tim Jerome
Gympie's Tim Jerome
News

‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

Letter to the editor
18th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN REGARDS to Mr Green’s letter to the editor (GT, January 11): As a Mayoral candidate for the next local elections I thought I would give Mr Green, the general manager of the Mary Valley Rattler, the opportunity to clarify the direction the company was taking now and in the future.

This was so I could make comments in the election based on facts.

That was over a month ago and Mr Green did not have the decency to return my request for a talk.

The Mary Valley Rattler
The Mary Valley Rattler

Without having the opportunity to talk to Mr Green, my Mayoral stance on the Rattler company is thus:

The Rattler company needs to be able to run on its own two feet without being propped up by council money.

If businesses want the Rattler to keep running, then businesses and/or the public who feel strongly, need to form a co-op that will financially back the Rattler.

If Mr Green can supply the true financial figures that I asked for regarding the Rattler, then I would be more than willing to sit around the table to talk to Mr Green.

I also make this pledge to the residents of the Gympie region that myself as a person who deals with budgets and money management; if elected I will use my delegated authority to personally look into the financial figures of the Rattler and other major council works and make these figures public.

It’s all about accountability to the public.

Tim Jerome, Mayoral candidate for the Gympie region

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Desperate’ crop shortages to continue, despite rain

        premium_icon ‘Desperate’ crop shortages to continue, despite rain

        News GYMPIE region graziers faces a desperate feed shortage, as drought and bushfires decimate pasture and destroy stocks of hay and grain, Gympie farm supply...

        Fruit, nuts and vegie crisis as bees are burned out in eastern Australia

        premium_icon Fruit, nuts and vegie crisis as bees are burned out in eastern...

        News BUSHFIRES and drought have left Australia facing a pollination crisis which will...

        Frustrated Smerdon spills on controversial council move

        premium_icon Frustrated Smerdon spills on controversial council move

        News Councillor Hilary Smerdon refutes Mayor’s claim he did not support council staff...

        In the fire zone – Gympie woman’s haunting experience

        premium_icon In the fire zone – Gympie woman’s haunting experience

        News LIKE clouds, only scary, bushfire smoke was still a visibility hazard as former...