What is it like living in Gympie, national survey asks

Aerial photograph of Gympie city showing the area around Fiveways at the intersection of Mary, Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.

WHAT is life like in Gympie? What brings people to the town and what connects them to the community?

Researchers from RMIT University are keen to hear from Gympie locals about quality of life in their town. An online survey is open now and asks questions about employment, education, environment, services and community connection.

The research is funded by the Regional Australia Institute to fill a gap in their knowledge of “mid-size towns” in Australia.

“There are many ‘liveability’ rankings out there, but many of them are aimed at big cities and international firms,” says regional researcher Professor Bruce Wilson.

“We know that mid-size towns (between 5000 and 50,000 people) play an important role in Australian regions. This is a chance for these communities to tell us what quality of life means to them.”

Gympie is among 11 mid-size towns around the country that are taking part.

The research will result in a report to the Regional Australia Institute on supporting quality of life in country communities.

The researchers hope that the report will also be useful to local people who are working to build vibrant communities in mid-size towns.

If you are interested in taking part, the survey is available online at https://survey2.instinctandreason.com/start/?s=648641