What if someone gave you $3000, but didn't really...?

THE young Gympie woman had no intention of stealing from anyone, but then more than $3000 accidentally appeared, in two separate instalments, in her bank account.

Tahlia Elizabeth Williams, 18, said she had experienced some troubles getting work and admitted withdrawing the money and spending it.

Police told the court the victim had accidentally used the wrong numbers when transferring funds, $2700 on March 8 last year and $425 on June 27.

He had attempted to recall the funds but they had been withdrawn.

Williams represented herself and held back tears.

"They did it more than once, it was sent to my bank account, I spent it, I'm guilty," she said, accepting an offer of community service in lieu of a fine.

But she would still have to pay the money back, Magistrate Chris Callaghan explained.

"You were opportunistic when these people transferred money to your account by mistake," he said.

He ordered 160 hours of unpaid community service in addition of restitution of $3125, with no conviction recorded.