GAME DAY: What ‘highly skilled’ Hynes can bring to the Storm

IN ATTACK: Nicho Hynes for the Falcons against Burleigh earlier this season.

He was a major factor in the Sunshine Coast Falcons' minor premiership success, now Nicho Hynes has a chance to showcase just what he's capable of on the big stage.

Hynes has been drafted in for today's clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium, replacing a rested Ryan Papenhuyzen at the back.

It will be the fourth time Hynes has laced up for the Melbourne Storm, and the second time he will start at fullback.

The last time came almost a year to the day on August 11, 2019 where the stand-in fullback ran for 113 metres against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coach Craig Bellamy said the Storm had been tweaked to play to Hynes' strengths - the same strengths that were on display for the Falcons with six tries and 21 try assists last season

"He's not quite a quick as Paps (Papenhuyzen), not many are, but he certainly adds a high skill level to us," Bellamy said.

"There are probably a couple of different shapes we will run to his strengths.

"We don't expect him to play like Ryan, we want Nicho to play to his strengths,

"Nicho has been busting to get a game and was one of our best performers earlier in the season. He's been great in training, his attitude, he deserves an opportunity."