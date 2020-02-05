What has Wendy Matthews excited to sing at Rainbow Beach

WHEN I think of The Day You Went Away I picture bright blue skies, the riot of colour of the flowers and clothes the people wore at the funeral of an artist friend who was struck down with motor neuron disease just as she was claiming her independence.

And invariably the tears begin to flow.

For the woman whose crystal clear voice, ringing like a bell and illiciting that melancholic feeling, six time ARIA award winning artist Wendy Matthews, that song is the one that resonates the most with her audiences.

“That song means so much to so many and changes and morphs all the time,” she said.

Matthews is one of the headlining acts that will be performing at the end of the month at the Big Summer Blowout concert in Rainbow Beach.

This will be Matthews first visit to Rainbow Beach and a number of elements of the February 29 concert have her excited.

“I’m really excited. It will be a chance to catch up with friends I haven’t seen for a while and I love performing outdoors. Outdoor concerts have much more energy and movement,” she said.

Six time Aria award winner Wendy Matthews is just one of the artists in the Big Summer Blowout concert in Rainbow Beach at the end of the month.

Also performing at the concert, which will be held in front of the Rainbow Beach Sports Club, will be Aussie music legends Daryl Braithwaite, Thirsty Merc and Dragon and relative new-comers Reece Mastin, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Valentina Brave.

Born in Montreal Canada, Matthews left home as a 16 year old, busking her way across the USA to Los Angeles where she met Glenn Shorrock who invited her to tour with him in Australia in 1982.

Instantly in demand as a session singer, Matthews has worked with greats such as Jimmy Barnes, Tim Finn, Richard Clapton and Icehouse.

She was a backing vocalist for The Models and joined the band for Out of Mind Out of Sight.

Hits like I Don’t Want To Be With Nobody But You with the band Absent Friends all helped to boost her early exposure before she released Token Angels, Let’s Kiss and Woman’s Gotta Have It as a soloist.

This cemented her spot as the Best Female Artist and Best Debut Single (for Token Angels) at the 1990 ARIAs, a feat she repeated in 1992 and 1993 plus getting the highest selling single of the year for The Day You Went Away.

At the concert, Matthews will revisit a lot of these crowd favourites.

“I’m keen to get out there and move around - kick my shoes off and get barefoot on the ground,” she said.

The Big Summer Blowout concert will be on Saturday, February 29 at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club from midday.

Tickets available from trybooking.com.