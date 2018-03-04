What happened to level the top end of Mary St?

OFF WITH A BANG: Site of the fire in Mary Street in Gympie in 1877. The site is close to the Five Ways, just down from where the Post Office is today.

OFF WITH A BANG: Site of the fire in Mary Street in Gympie in 1877. The site is close to the Five Ways, just down from where the Post Office is today. Gympie Regional Library

IT WASN'T just flooding rains the people of Gympie had to be wary of as they forged a brave new world in the wilds of Wide Bay.

Mining, by its nature, is dangerous work and there were innumerable workplace accidents, often described in gruesome detail, on the broadsheets of The Gympie Times during the 1870s.

One hapless miner fell backwards down a 12-15m shaft in June 1870.

Another succumbed to "foul air” in one of the mines following the flood of March 1870.

Two miners were injured - one likely fatally - "drilling out” unexploded charges. While one of the men suffered minor injuries and a broken ankle, the other had the drill puncture one of his lungs and was taken to hospital in a serious condition. It is not known whether he died of his injuries and the doctors of the time were not confident of the outcome.

Doubtless, a more exhaustive search would uncover many more deaths throughout the region during the decade that could be attributed to the work.

As demonstrated above, among the most dangerous substances in use on the goldfields were explosives and gun-powder.

Some think it was inevitable that sooner or later something would go wrong, and in the winter of 1877, an explosion levelled the top end of Mary St.

The Gympie Times and Mary River Mining Gazette reported on Saturday August 18, 1877:

"Shortly before five o'clock yestermorning the tolling of the bell at the Roman Catholic Church, Calton Hill, aroused the people of Gympie, and very quickly excited crowds from the Apollonian Vale and One-mile were hurrying towards the Caledonian Hill, and from Commissioner's Hill towards Nash's Gully bridge, near to which it was apparent a conflagration had occurred.

"From the hills around it could be seen that the business premises of Mr. W. Scott, in Mary Street, were on fire; and as the flames mounted high into the air the country for a considerable distance was brightly illuminated.

"...within twenty minutes at the furthest of the time when the bell was first tolled, a terrible explosion took place, apparently in the back part of Mr. Scott's store, throwing innumerable portions of burning timber, &c, high into the air, and nearly as far as the Church of England parsonage in one direction and the top of Caledonian Hill in the other; burning debris also fell near the crown of Calton and Palatine Hills.

"It is impossible to ascertain definitely what kind of explosives were kept in the store or near to it; it is stated, however, that there was little, if any, lithofracteur or blasting powder, but that there was much kerosene and, it is believed, a large quantity of the explosive known as pyrolignoine.

"Three serious casualties resulted from this explosion, and there were a number of escapes which may be regarded as simply miraculous.

"... in about fifteen minutes another explosion occurred, even more terrific than the other many people believe ... when the smoke cleared off it was found that the explosion itself, by blowing away the out-houses, had contributed materially to retard the progress of the flames, and although a number of inflammable materials continued burning, no further loss was sustained.”

The reporter then postulates:

"...it cannot be too forcibly pointed out that had it not been for the reprehensible practice of storing on the premises large quantities of blasting material, against which the storekeepers of Gympie have been repeatedly warned, the heavy damage which was yesterday inflicted on business men on the eastern side of Mary Street would, in all probability, have been avoided...”

What started the fire remained a mystery with witnesses stating that everything seemed in order at Mr Scott's premise at 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and 3am that morning.

First responders thought the placement of the fire was also suspicious.

"Those who were first on the scene state that the flames appeared to them to shoot from the centre of the main building,” the lengthy report stated.