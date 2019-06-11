What Gympie Region needs from this afternoon's state budget

BUDGET HOPES: Gympie Region mayor Mick Curran says the region has benefited from state government funding in many areas.

BUDGET HOPES: Gympie Region mayor Mick Curran says the region has benefited from state government funding in many areas. Philippe Coquerand

GYMPIE Region mayor Mick Curran wants the state government to keep up its Works for Queensland infrastructure funding program and to ensure spending on roads, mental health, help for older residents and the continuing Our Towns program.

"Our region has benefited from the continuation of the Works for Queensland funding program with projects such as the River to Rail Trail, the Mary Valley Rail Trail, the completion of Tagigan Road and the upcoming Rainbow Beach Our Towns program,” he said.

"Road infrastructure funding across the region needs to continue on our state-controlled roads.

"It is also important to ensure there are no price increases in the bulk water pricing, as this will have significant impact on the rural sector.

"An increased spend in health care, especially increased funding in mental health services, is important.

"We also want to ensure we have continued access and availability to health services for our aging population,” he said.

Soon we will know.